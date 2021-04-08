Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,658,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 79,349 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.49% of MGIC Investment worth $20,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in MGIC Investment by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 46,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in MGIC Investment by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 58,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

MGIC Investment stock opened at $13.97 on Thursday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.88. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.73 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

