Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,207,404 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,288,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,207,404 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $20,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 82,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,131,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,591,000 after purchasing an additional 121,097 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $410,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $17.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.73.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.43 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 69.29%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

PDM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

