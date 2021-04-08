Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,412 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Saia worth $21,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Saia by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $723,039,000 after acquiring an additional 154,491 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Saia by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 686,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,034,000 after purchasing an additional 331,841 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Saia by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 349,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,307,000 after purchasing an additional 159,865 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Saia by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 92,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter worth about $14,864,000.

SAIA opened at $229.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.45 and its 200 day moving average is $181.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.03 and a 12-month high of $243.36.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $476.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAIA. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target (down previously from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist upped their price target on Saia from $205.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

In other news, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $336,357.49. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 16,873 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $3,382,699.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,190 shares of company stock worth $11,260,028. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

