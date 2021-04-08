Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 233,531 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 984,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 233,531 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of Nielsen worth $20,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Nielsen by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,612,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,519,000 after purchasing an additional 30,436 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nielsen in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,420,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nielsen in the fourth quarter worth about $839,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Nielsen in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

Nielsen stock opened at $25.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.74 and a beta of 1.39. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $26.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NLSN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nielsen in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

