Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 251,013 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 780,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 251,013 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Huntsman worth $19,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Huntsman by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Huntsman by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Huntsman by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Huntsman by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 25,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in Huntsman by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 13,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

HUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.39.

NYSE:HUN opened at $28.64 on Thursday. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.40 and a 200 day moving average of $26.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

