Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 424,994 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,449,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 424,994 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.37% of NOV worth $19,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. bought a new position in NOV in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in NOV by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,542 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new position in NOV in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in NOV by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in NOV by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 25,342 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.78. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.85.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.30). NOV had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

NOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research raised NOV from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NOV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.09.

In related news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of NOV stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

