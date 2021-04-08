Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 427,337 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 56.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 427,337 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.43% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $20,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $89.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.02 and its 200 day moving average is $63.96. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $96.52.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.41%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total transaction of $265,943.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 5,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $427,940.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 201,199 shares in the company, valued at $14,590,951.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,774 shares of company stock worth $7,929,890 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PNFP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Stephens boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.22.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.