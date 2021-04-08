Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 45,536 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 934,219 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,536 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.86% of Simmons First National worth $20,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 128,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simmons First National by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. 24.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SFNC shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Simmons First National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Simmons First National stock opened at $29.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average is $23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.01. Simmons First National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $199.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.37%.

In other Simmons First National news, Director Marty Casteel sold 76,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $1,928,624.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

