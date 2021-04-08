Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 80,256 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 508,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,256 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Genmab A/S worth $20,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GMAB. DNB Markets raised Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.63.

GMAB stock opened at $33.03 on Thursday. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.48.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 50.99%. Research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

