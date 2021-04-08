Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 91,916 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,076,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,916 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.35% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $20,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSIG. Azora Capital LP lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,134,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,893 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 84.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,729,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,317,000 after purchasing an additional 792,917 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,544,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,775,000 after purchasing an additional 438,380 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 2,058.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 809,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after buying an additional 771,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,309,000 after buying an additional 33,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSIG stock opened at $20.37 on Thursday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $21.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.03.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 80.30%. The firm had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 2.26%.

In related news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $54,678.39. 25.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. BrightSphere Investment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

