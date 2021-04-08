Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes $19.71 Million Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 128,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,708,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth $307,805,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Unity Software by 313.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,504,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,754 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth $189,924,000. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth $87,280,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Unity Software by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,226,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,304,000 after purchasing an additional 906,833 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $3,069,302.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,779 shares in the company, valued at $15,449,090.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robynne Sisco sold 139,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $17,326,081.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,871,092.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 647,393 shares of company stock valued at $70,153,754.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.30.

U opened at $97.89 on Thursday. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $174.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.74.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $220.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.87 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

