Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes $19.91 Million Position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 479,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,909,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 923.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

FMS opened at $37.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.11. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $33.32 and a 1 year high of $46.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, February 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Nord/LB reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.