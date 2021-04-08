Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 56.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 230,474 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.51% of FTI Consulting worth $20,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in FTI Consulting by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist increased their price objective on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st.

FTI Consulting stock opened at $142.00 on Thursday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.87 and a twelve month high of $146.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.46 and its 200 day moving average is $113.32.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.44. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $626.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,170,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,860.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

