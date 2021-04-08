Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Declares Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 8th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.
Shares of NYSE:NXC opened at $16.01 on Thursday. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $16.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.03.
About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
