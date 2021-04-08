Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Declares Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 8th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE:NXC opened at $16.01 on Thursday. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $16.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.03.

Get Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.