NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Increased by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 67.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,619 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $9.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $575.06. 189,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,266,496. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $257.00 and a 1-year high of $614.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $534.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $535.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $356.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.59, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.56.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

