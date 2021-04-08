NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,927 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.9% of American Research & Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in NVIDIA by 15.1% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 11,047 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $2,717,000. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $9.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $574.84. 180,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,266,496. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $534.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $535.31. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $257.00 and a 12-month high of $614.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.59, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.56.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

