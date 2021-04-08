NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $213.00 price target on the semiconductor provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $190.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.41% from the stock’s current price.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $152.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $212.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -400.26, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Coconut Grove Bank raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coconut Grove Bank now owns 1,494 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 8,424 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

