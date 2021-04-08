Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 60,670 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 727,165 shares.The stock last traded at $6.59 and had previously closed at $6.49.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OCSL. Hovde Group began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average of $5.56. The firm has a market cap of $934.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $38.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.86 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.12%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $631,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,022,479 shares in the company, valued at $145,271,842.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $194,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,749,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,018,145.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 889,063 shares of company stock valued at $5,530,300. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,384 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 434,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 175,720 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,159,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,460,000 after acquiring an additional 13,240 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 72,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

