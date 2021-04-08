Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Hits $0.19

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 8th. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $283.77 million and approximately $25.02 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001560 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004065 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000054 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

