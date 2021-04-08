Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Hits New 1-Year High at $65.72

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $65.72 and last traded at $65.67, with a volume of 1824 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.61.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.06.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.56 and a 200 day moving average of $37.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,041,000 after acquiring an additional 305,599 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 47.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,541,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725,350 shares in the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,416,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 163.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,407,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,390,000.

About Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.