OAX (OAX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.11 Million

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One OAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000830 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OAX has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. OAX has a total market cap of $36.53 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00056495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00022307 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $370.31 or 0.00637015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.76 or 0.00083878 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00030290 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX (OAX) is a coin. Its launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,665,494 coins. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OAX is oax.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

OAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

