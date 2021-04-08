OceanEx Token Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $570,585.00 (OCE)

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 8th. Over the last week, OceanEx Token has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One OceanEx Token token can now be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. OceanEx Token has a total market capitalization of $9.66 million and approximately $570,585.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00070325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.97 or 0.00261942 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005634 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.53 or 0.00769207 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,028.05 or 1.00951963 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00016962 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $389.33 or 0.00689191 BTC.

About OceanEx Token

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 tokens. OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx . The official message board for OceanEx Token is medium.com/@OceanEx . The official website for OceanEx Token is oceanex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling OceanEx Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OceanEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OceanEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OceanEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

