OctoFi Price Hits $92.98 (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. OctoFi has a total market cap of $74.15 million and $2.54 million worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OctoFi has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. One OctoFi coin can now be bought for about $92.98 or 0.00159979 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00055685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00022638 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00084067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $369.21 or 0.00635247 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00030331 BTC.

OctoFi Profile

OctoFi is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,505 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

