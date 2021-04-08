Oddz Price Up 19.7% This Week (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $24.32 million and $8.66 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for $2.64 or 0.00004562 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Oddz has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00070201 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.97 or 0.00264580 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005596 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $447.61 or 0.00774176 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,856.13 or 1.00066154 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $406.16 or 0.00702474 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00016773 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,220,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

