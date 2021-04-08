Oddz Reaches Market Cap of $23.63 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One Oddz coin can now be bought for about $2.56 or 0.00004402 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Oddz has traded up 23.4% against the US dollar. Oddz has a market cap of $23.63 million and $8.84 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00071090 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.78 or 0.00283085 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005561 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.00 or 0.00786800 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,785.70 or 0.99271157 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00019442 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.31 or 0.00701444 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,220,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

