ODUWA Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.70 Million (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 35.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. ODUWA has a total market cap of $1.70 million and $7,815.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000694 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ODUWA has traded 38.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,444.01 or 1.00111114 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00035758 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00011076 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.36 or 0.00101675 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001217 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005335 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

