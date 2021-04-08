OKB Achieves Market Cap of $1.17 Billion (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. OKB has a market cap of $1.17 billion and approximately $256.48 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKB coin can currently be bought for $19.43 or 0.00033538 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, OKB has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OKB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00056450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00022457 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.88 or 0.00634990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.60 or 0.00083879 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00030526 BTC.

About OKB

OKB (OKB) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.