OKCash Hits Market Capitalization of $4.47 Million (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 8th. Over the last seven days, OKCash has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. OKCash has a market cap of $4.47 million and $28,375.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0557 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,181.90 or 1.00085439 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00035422 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00011091 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.56 or 0.00104179 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001237 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005368 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About OKCash

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 80,302,525 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

