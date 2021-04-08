Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 562,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,530 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $109,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

ODFL opened at $243.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.41. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.50 and a fifty-two week high of $248.86.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

ODFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

