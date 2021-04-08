Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,530 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $109,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 27.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 746,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,062,000 after purchasing an additional 233,164 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 505.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 281,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,880,000 after purchasing an additional 234,751 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,769.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,827,000 after purchasing an additional 98,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 44.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $243.40 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.50 and a 1-year high of $248.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.92 and a 200-day moving average of $206.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

