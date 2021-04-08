Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ: OLLI):

3/25/2021 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $104.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $117.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $94.00 to $107.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $109.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OLLI stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,628. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.84 and a 12-month high of $123.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.74 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $821,473.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,863.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,409 shares of company stock valued at $1,890,108 over the last 90 days. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,880,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,101,000 after buying an additional 127,576 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,835,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,381,000 after buying an additional 53,169 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,193,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,620,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,079,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,272,000 after buying an additional 70,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,061,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,832,000 after buying an additional 84,298 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

