Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ: OLLI):
- 3/25/2021 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $104.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/25/2021 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $117.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/19/2021 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $94.00 to $107.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/19/2021 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $104.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/19/2021 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $117.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/16/2021 – Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $109.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of OLLI stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,628. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.84 and a 12-month high of $123.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.08.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.74 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,880,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,101,000 after buying an additional 127,576 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,835,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,381,000 after buying an additional 53,169 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,193,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,620,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,079,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,272,000 after buying an additional 70,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,061,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,832,000 after buying an additional 84,298 shares during the last quarter.
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.
See Also: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?
Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.