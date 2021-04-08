Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos Sells 72,613 Shares

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 72,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $1,295,415.92.

NASDAQ OMER traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.71. The stock had a trading volume of 628,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,945. Omeros Co. has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $25.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.65.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Omeros Co. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMER. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Omeros by 26.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,396,000 after buying an additional 409,606 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 6.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Omeros by 192.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Omeros by 4.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. 56.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OMER. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Omeros in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Omeros from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

