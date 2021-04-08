Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos Sells 72,613 Shares

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 72,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $1,295,415.92.
NASDAQ OMER traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.71. The stock had a trading volume of 628,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,945. Omeros Co. has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $25.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.65.
Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Omeros Co. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on OMER. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Omeros in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Omeros from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.
Omeros Company Profile
Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.
Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?
Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.