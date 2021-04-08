OMG Network (OMG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.37 Billion

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 8th. One OMG Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.75 or 0.00016872 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 27.2% against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and $1.34 billion worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mithril (MITH) traded up 63.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $227.80 or 0.00394032 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002062 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OMG Network Coin Profile

OMG Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

