Omni Market Capitalization Tops $2.77 Million (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Omni has a total market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $926,009.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Omni has traded 32.8% lower against the US dollar. One Omni coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.92 or 0.00008464 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $228.19 or 0.00392336 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005249 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Omni Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,189 coins and its circulating supply is 562,873 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

