Omnitude (ECOM) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.13 Million

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Omnitude has a market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Omnitude has traded down 29.4% against the US dollar. One Omnitude coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00055524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00022556 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00084483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $365.55 or 0.00630803 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00030322 BTC.

Omnitude Profile

Omnitude (CRYPTO:ECOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Buying and Selling Omnitude

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omnitude using one of the exchanges listed above.

