Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ONCY shares. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 212.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 120,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 27,365 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 1,284.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 161,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCY opened at $4.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $227.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.64. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $4.70.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Equities analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

