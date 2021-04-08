Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) SVP Sells $79,553.00 in Stock

Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) SVP Christophe Queva sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $79,553.00.

Shares of Oncorus stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $14.25. 100,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,553. Oncorus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $37.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.19.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that Oncorus, Inc. will post -8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ONCR. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Oncorus in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oncorus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MPM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncorus in the 4th quarter worth $92,123,000. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP bought a new stake in Oncorus in the 4th quarter worth about $76,849,000. CHI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oncorus in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,312,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oncorus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,112,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oncorus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,595,000.

About Oncorus

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

