One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea Sells 15,069 Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Stock

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 15,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $46,111.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,818 shares in the company, valued at $173,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

On Monday, April 5th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 9,242 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $28,927.46.

On Wednesday, March 31st, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 6,000 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $18,960.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 2,649 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $8,609.25.

On Monday, March 22nd, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 20,091 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $67,304.85.

On Thursday, March 18th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 269,175 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total value of $907,119.75.

Shares of PANL stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $3.04. The company had a trading volume of 112,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,215. The firm has a market cap of $138.68 million, a P/E ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $3.90.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 219,270 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 247.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,523 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 30.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.