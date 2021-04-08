ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,846 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.93% of ONE Gas worth $37,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OGS. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $486,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $520,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $880,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 19,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $77.39 on Thursday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $92.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.03.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 66.10%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

