OneLedger (OLT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.46 Million

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded up 38.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One OneLedger coin can currently be purchased for $0.0332 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OneLedger has traded up 26% against the U.S. dollar. OneLedger has a market cap of $15.06 million and $1.46 million worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OneLedger Profile

OneLedger is a coin. It launched on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,978,973 coins. The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

OneLedger Coin Trading

