ONOToken (ONOT) Price Reaches $0.0003

ONOToken (CURRENCY:ONOT) traded down 92.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. One ONOToken token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ONOToken has traded down 55.5% against the dollar. ONOToken has a total market cap of $6.11 million and $705.00 worth of ONOToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00055968 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00022336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00083366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $363.48 or 0.00628659 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00030113 BTC.

ONOToken Profile

ONOT is a token. ONOToken’s total supply is 75,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,942,419,249 tokens. The Reddit community for ONOToken is /r/onosocial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ONOToken’s official Twitter account is @ONOsocial . The official website for ONOToken is www.ono.chat/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The ONO DAC is a decentralized autonomous community. The DAC functions by dividing operational tasks and distributing them publicly. This ensures that ONO operates transparently and without management. Participants do not need to be employees to be part of the ONO DAC. The values of the ONO social network are freedom, equality, social co-governance, and diversity. ONO was inspired by the vision of Lao Tzu's approach to public governance which coincides perfectly with the way a DAC operates, thus the ONO DAC was born. “

