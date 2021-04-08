Ontology (ONT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $489.42 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Ontology has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and $489.42 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for about $1.90 or 0.00003268 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00052195 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00052514 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.37 or 0.00312010 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000581 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00011551 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00027444 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,974,658 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

