Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) will announce $44.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.02 million. Ooma posted sales of $40.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year sales of $183.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $182.47 million to $183.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $199.22 million, with estimates ranging from $195.92 million to $203.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

OOMA opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.88 million, a PE ratio of -81.25 and a beta of 0.31. Ooma has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $19.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.06.

In other news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $132,088.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 9,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $164,532.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,935.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,588 shares of company stock worth $321,875 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ooma during the first quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 312.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Ooma during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ooma during the third quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ooma during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

