Open Governance Token Market Capitalization Achieves $9.46 Million (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.60 or 0.00004480 BTC on exchanges. Open Governance Token has a market capitalization of $9.46 million and $3.40 million worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded 25.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Open Governance Token Profile

Open Governance Token (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

