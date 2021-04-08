Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Director Sells $181,264,914.00 in Stock

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $181,264,914.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of LPRO stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.20. The company had a trading volume of 877,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 11.97 and a quick ratio of 11.97. Open Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.15.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $39.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.03 million. Open Lending’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $60,385,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth $46,645,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 3rd quarter worth $24,850,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,715,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,990,000 after acquiring an additional 961,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at $17,043,000. 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LPRO shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Open Lending from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.42.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

