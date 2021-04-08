Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Insider Ross M. Jessup Sells 242,351 Shares

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $7,910,336.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,789,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,687,321.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Open Lending stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.20. The stock had a trading volume of 877,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,857. Open Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.15. The company has a current ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $39.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LPRO. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Open Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $469,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,988,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,642,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,613,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

