Open Platform Price Up 3.7% Over Last Week (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Open Platform coin can now be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $11.76 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Open Platform has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00056890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00022237 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $373.45 or 0.00640252 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00084401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00030539 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform (OPEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Platform

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

