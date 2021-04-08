Open Predict Token (OPT) Hits Market Cap of $1.64 Million

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Open Predict Token has a market cap of $1.64 million and $14,133.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. One Open Predict Token coin can currently be bought for $1.64 or 0.00002826 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Open Predict Token Profile

OPT is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,478 coins. Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Open Predict Token is openpredict.io . The official message board for Open Predict Token is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Open Predict Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Predict Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Predict Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

