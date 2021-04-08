Opium Market Cap Tops $31.13 Million (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for about $7.48 or 0.00012846 BTC on exchanges. Opium has a market capitalization of $31.13 million and approximately $60.21 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Opium has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00071451 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.94 or 0.00269509 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005573 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $458.37 or 0.00787168 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,109.12 or 0.99791267 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00018808 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $407.60 or 0.00699978 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

