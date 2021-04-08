Oppenheimer Comments on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.64). Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

ACAD has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.78.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $21.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $58.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.24.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $121.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.87 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 191.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 578,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,851,000 after buying an additional 379,685 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 55,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 32,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $103,801.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,888.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $1,641,856.26. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,215 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,800 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

